Mary K. Thiel
rural Elkhart Lake - Mary K. Thiel, age 88, went into the arms of our Beloved Father on Monday evening, February, 3, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Springfield, MN. on November 12, 1931 to the late Charles and Catherine (Walter) Schwab. Mary earned her degree from Loretta Hospital in New Ulm, MN to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Mary married Donald Bieck on July 12, 1954 in Mankato, MN. Donald preceded her in death on August 10, 1982. Together they moved to Green Bay and she worked at St. Vincent Hospital. In 1958 they moved to Minneapolis living there until 1964. In 1964 they moved to Kiel and she worked at Land O' Lakes until her retirement 25 years later in 1990.
On September 1, 1987, Mary married Robert Thiel in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on December 2, 1990. Together they enjoyed going to dances in the area. Mary was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna, as well as the Dairyland Theater Organ Society. She enjoyed any and all of the time spent with family and friends. She loved seeing her great-grandchildren. Mary looked forward to getting together with the ladies to eat at different places, as well as bus trips and going on vacations. She could be found enjoying music, strolling through her flower gardens or being creative with her crafts. Mary always made sure the birds had plenty to eat.
Survivors include her sons: Gary (Nancy) Bieck, Jeff Bieck, John (Roxanne) Bieck; step-children: Robert (Erna) Thiel, Bill (Jan) Thiel, Kay (Brian) Benzinger, Marlene (Gary) Miller, and Marilyn (Robert) Vollmer, sisters-in-law: Shirley Graykowski, Marion Thiel and Germaine Thiel; four grandchildren: Jen (Hugo) Maaldrink, Aaron Bieck, Stacy (Joel) Orth and Joshua Bieck, three great-grandchildren with one more expected in April, numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husbands: Donald and Robert, her parents, two infant siblings, sister: Elizabeth; brother: Anthony and many beloved relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel). Officiating at the service will be Joe Zenk, Parish Director of St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Anna. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, St. Anna.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00PM until the time of service at 5:00PM.
The family would like to Thank Aurora in Home Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Mary during her illness, as well as Dr. Giebler for going out of his way to make sure Mary remained comfortable. A special Thank You to Dave Winkel for his weekly visits for the past couple of years, mom looked forward to each and every one of them.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020