Mary L. Kilton
Van Wert, OH - Mary L. Kilton, 80, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 7:00pm Sunday at Van Wert Manor.
Mary was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on January 23rd, 1939 to Leona (Kuhn) and Lawrence Michels, who preceded her in death. On September 3rd, 1960, she married Wayne Kilton and they have been happily married for 58 years. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dick Allen.
Family survivors include her husband, Wayne Kilton; brother, Mick (Eileen) Michels; sisters, Julie Allen, and Donna (Lyle) Keske; her son and daughter, Larry (Kris) Kilton and Laura (Brad) Etter; and her seven grandchildren, Katie (Brian) Beery, Nick, Michael, and Allie Etter, Brett (Abby), Brittni, and Brock Kilton.
Mary had a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime; some of which included, a teen mentor at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, Ohio, an Aide at STARR Commonwealth in Van Wert, Ohio, a dental assistant to Dr. Weistein in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and a secretary for Badger Freightway in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She was a member of St. Mark's Luthern Church and Trinity Friends Church, where she loved serving at the food pantry every Tuesday. Mary was a 1957 graduate of North High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Mary was a caring, compassionate, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her strength, courage, faith, and love remain with us always and forever. Mary never knew a stranger and was quick to help whenever someone was in need. Her passion was for kids; she loved attending her grandkid's sporting events and visiting her daugther's class on a monthly basis and spoiling the students with special treats. She always put others above herself, and had the gift of making people feel important.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am Saturday, March 9th at Trinity Friends Church with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Calling hours will be from 9-11am Saturday, March 9th at Trinity Friends Church before the service. There will be a luncheon immediately following services Saturday at the church.
Preferred Memorials are to Trinity Friends Church Food Pantry.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 6, 2019