Mary L. SchoenemannSheboygan Falls - Mary Louise Schoenemann, 99, of Sheboygan, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home where she had been residing.Born on March 15, 1921 in Amboy, IL, Mary Lou was a daughter to the late William and Freida (Walz) Weise. She graduated from Illinois State Normal University and moved to California where she met her future husband at a USO function . On November 17, 1945, she was united in marriage to Arthur A. Schoenemann in Long Beach , CA. They were married for 52 years before Arthur preceded her in death in 1997.Mary Lou was a housewife and mother but also did some teaching in California and Florida, retiring in 1992. She returned to Wisconsin in 2004. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She enjoyed participating in charity bike rides, playing cards with family and doing word games. She volunteered at nursing homes and was active in her church. She was an avid blood donor , donating over 15 gallons.She is survived by her children; Arthur Schoenemann, John (Rose) Schoenemann, James Schoenemann, Jerald (special friend Christine) Schoenemann, Jerilyn (Jeffrey) Gesch, Joseph Schoenemann and Jack (Rosanne) Schoenemann, seven grandchildren; Jerald Schoenemann, Jr, Nathan (special friend Jamie) Schoenemann, Peter Gesch, Shana (Mathew) Anema, Jeanette (Yut) Tumsoongnern, Bradley (special friend Theresa) Schoenemann and Amanda (Jesse) Hoewisch, as well as 11 great grandchildren.Besides her parents and her husband, Arthur, she was preceded in death by her brother John, sister Priscilla and grandson Jeffrey B. Gesch.A private family gathering will be held.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Pine Haven Christian Home and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary Lou's arrangements.