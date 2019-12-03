Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
222 N. Stafford St.
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
222 N. Stafford St.
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Mary L. Weinhoff Obituary
Mary L. Weinhoff

Plymouth - Mary Louise Weinhoff, age 94, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday (December 1, 2019) at Songbird Ponds Assisted Living in Plymouth.

She was born in Wind Lake, WI on November 13, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Nora (Redman) Abbrederis.

On March 11, 1950, she married Joseph Weinhoff. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2002.

Mary was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

She enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and being a mother. She also loved walking outside, and was "just a doer" of all outdoor activities.

Survivors include: Three children: Charlotte (Art) Provencher-Bolten of Victoria, TX, Dennis (Carol L.) Weinhoff of Random Lake, and Carol A. Weinhoff (Special friend: Mel Larsen) of Plymouth; Five grandchildren: Debra, Todd, Scott, Jennilee, and Michael; Six great-grandchildren: Abbey, Jessiah, Emily, Gracie, Lainee, and Macartney; and Brother: Robert (Marcia) Abbrederis of New Berlin.

She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband: Joseph; one son-in-law: Bill Johnson, three brothers: Frank, John, and Ed; and two sisters: Francis and Alice and granddaughter Dana.

Following Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and Memorial Services will be held on Thursday (December 5, 2019) at 12:00 Noon at St. John Lutheran Church, 222 N. Stafford St., Plymouth, WI. Rev. Nathan Meador will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Thursday (Dec. 5) from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mary's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to the wonderful staff of Songbird Pond Assisted Living and Allay Hospice for the care and compassion given to Mary.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
