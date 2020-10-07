Mary Lou (Meyer) LazarewiczSheboygan - Mary Lou (Meyer) Lazarewicz, formerly of 707 Clara Avenue, Sheboygan passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday October 6th, 2020. Mary was born on September 6th, 1931 in Plymouth, WI to parents Joseph W. and Florence (Shufflebotham) Meyer. She graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1950.After graduation, Mary led a very independent life, working as a waitress and at Lakeshire-Marty Cheese Company. As a woman of great Faith she also enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher. She was the proud owner of her very own Studebaker, and one of her favorite memories was a trip to Florida she took with her girlfriends and enjoying Key Lime pie.On June 14th, 1958 she walked down the aisle at St. John the Baptist Church in Plymouth, WI wearing a silk organza dress carrying a bridal bouquet of white chrysanthemums and garnet roses, to be wed to Joseph Benedict Lazarewicz, and together they raised six children.No one word could depict the true spirit of Mary's long life, but the truest would be Devoted. The strength and love she provided her children and grandchildren cannot be rivaled. She doted on each and every one and could always be found in the kitchen washing up or making something to eat like her roast beef, dumplings, or famous raspberry pie made with fruit from her backyard. You never left a morsel on your plate at Mary's table.If she wasn't in the kitchen, she was washing clothes, or had gone across the street to King Park to gather up a grandchild or four. She rarely sat down and would dismiss any suggestion that she do so by her family, saying "I have too much to do". She welcomed anyone into her home and gave generously of what little she had to others in need. Her life was her family, and her absence will be greatly felt by them all.She is survived by her children Mark Lazarewicz, Matthew Lazarewicz, Luke (Tina) Lazarewicz, John Lazarewicz, Maria (Peter) Marroquin, and Bonnie (Ralph Beseler) Lazarewicz. Also left to carry on her legacy are grandchildren Amanda (Nick) Lazarewicz-Hatch (children Peyton, Noah and Elise), Lindsay (Ryan) Uhl (children Isla, Lennon, and Magnolia), Kathleen (Samuel) Pegram (children Percy and Rory), Nathan Buschmann (fiancé Megan Gmach & daughter Chloe), Matthew Daane, Haley Marroquin, Ava Lazarewicz, Joseph Lazarewicz, Alexis Magray (son Eli) and Mitchell Beseler. Further surviving her is her brother Gene (Carol) Meyer, sister Kathryn (Rollie) Bruggink, and sisters-in-law Alice Meyer and Bernice Zenk.She was predeceased by her husband Joseph on December 22nd, 1986; her parents Joseph and Florence Meyer; in-laws Ben & Mary (Schultz) Lazarewicz; as well as her siblings Kenneth, LeRoy, Irene Brickbauer, Evelyn, Joseph Jr.; sister-in-law Arlene Meyer; brothers-in-law John Passini and Roger Zenk.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Visitation will be at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Facial masks are required and physical distancing will be observed. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made in her name to Catholic Charities of Sheboygan, 503 Wisconsin Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081.