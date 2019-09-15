|
Mary Lou Neese
Sheboygan Falls - Mary Lou Neese, 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community. She was born August 29, 1932 in Kewaunee to Melvin and Elizabeth (Putnam) Axel.
Mary graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan with the Class of 1951. On May 12, 1951 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Neese. He preceded her in death in 2004. Mary worked for WigWam and then went to work for Jackson Elementary School as a custodian and later as a lunch supervisor.
Mary enjoyed the outdoors, camping, bird watching, and gardening. She enjoyed playing cards especially Canasta. She was also a talented crafter. Her family was her pride and joy, she adored her grandchildren and was always at their events and functions. She is going to be truly missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her children; Beth (Mike) Landgraf and Julie (Jeff) Kirschner, by grandchildren; Rob (Amanda) Myszewski, Sarah (Max) Kobold, and Leslie Kirschner, and by great grandchildren; Rose, Sophie, and Vinny Myszewski. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Richard, grandson Jake, and two sisters; Jeanne (Carlton) Peterman and Virginia (Art) Salvin.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Chaplin Bonnie Jacque officiating. Burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the We Believe Foundation, which was set up in memory of her grandson Jake, to support pediatric oncology patients and their families, in Mary's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 15, 2019