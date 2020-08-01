Mary Lou O'Connell
Sheboygan - Mary Lou O'Connell (nee Hilbelink), 68, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Mary was born on July 22, 1952 to Ellsworth and Marjorie (Veldboom) Hilbelink. She grew up in a loving and faith driven home. She was a graduate of Cedar Grove High School.
On September 25, 1976, Mary married Scott O'Connell in Cedar Grove. She was blessed with two daughters, Sharon Marie and Melissa Sue. Mary Lou would impart her faith and wisdom she had gained throughout her life to her two daughters.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sheboygan. She would use this faith to teach young kids about Jesus Christ through various church programs throughout her life. She did this through 5 Day Club, Pioneer Clubs, VBS, Children's Church and AWANA. Mary Lou continued to grow in her faith and continued to do child evangelism throughout her life. Her faith continued to be important as she would fight breast cancer for two years prior to her death.
Mary Lou worked tirelessly on getting Sharon the proper education she needed. Later on, she had helped with several RCS productions where Sharon was involved.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Scott; daughters, Sharon and Melissa; brothers, Mike and Carl; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Marjorie, as well as several friends and relatives.
A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Sheboygan with Pastor Dan Babbel officiating. A burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Bethel Baptist Church in Sheboygan on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mary Lou's name for the AWANA program at Bethel Baptist Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the O'Connell family with arrangements.