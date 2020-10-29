1/1
Mary Louise Leibham

Eau Claire - Mary Louise Leibham, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona under the care of Moments Hospice.

She was born November 26, 1935, in Sheboygan, WI, the daughter of Ewald and Libby (Faller) Tresp. Mary graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1953. On June 6, 1958, she married William "Bill" Leibham at Holy Name Catholic Church.

Mary was employed at Miller, Hayes & Werner Law Firm until her retirement in 1998. In retirement Mary enjoyed playing cards (especially bridge), traveling, and spending time with her family and her precious grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill of Eau Claire; daughter, Tori (Ken) Bragee of Hixton, WI; son, Tim (Tammy) Leibham of New Auburn, WI; her three granddaughters, Libby, Allison, Brianne; two grandsons, Adam and Conrad; two great-grandchildren, Erin and Leland; two sisters, Barbara Taylor of Madison, WI, and Phyllis Orth of Manitowoc; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dennis Tresp.

A private funeral mass for Mary was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler, WI.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mary's name online at www.stjude.org.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit

www.chippewavalleycremation.com.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
