Mary M. Guth
Sheboygan - Mary M. Guth, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sheboygan on Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019. She was 67 years old.
Mary was born December 11, 1951 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (nee Youngerman) Neveln. She graduated from Crivitz High School in 1970, and went on to earn her Associates Degree from LTC in Supervisory Management. For over 40 years, Mary worked at Bemis Manufacturing, retiring in 2017.
An avid animal lover, Mary proudly raised 5 leader dogs for the blind and had many special pets over the years. She enjoyed hosting guests in her home, including 13 AFS (Intercultural Programs) students, and had participated in bowling leagues for many years. Mary looked forward to gatherings with her friends from Bemis and her neighbors, and above all cherished time spent with her grandsons. Mary will be remembered as a loving, generous and helpful spirit to everyone she met.
Mary is survived by her son Scott (Stephanie) Guth of Sheboygan and her 2 grandsons, Stephen and Samuel Guth. She is further survived by her siblings: Ted (Mary) Neveln of Germantown, Tom (Lynette) Neveln of Crivitz, Fran (Kristen) Neveln of Peyton, CO and Barb (Tom) OuDeans of Crivitz, Scott's father and very close friend Frank Guth of Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road in Sheboygan with Pastor Mark Brunn officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 noon - 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your local Humane Society.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 28, 2019