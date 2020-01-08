|
|
Mary Morgen
Sheboygan Falls - Mary Carol Morgen, 73, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away with her family and close friends by her side, on Sunday January 5, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center.
Mary was born on May 26, 1946, in Appleton, WI, to Roland and Rosamund (Gehl) Kees. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Silver Lake College.
On December 30, 1965, Mary married Joseph A. Morgen in St. Cloud, WI. Mary was employed at Aurora Clinic for over 25 years as a Registered Nurse and Director of Nursing & Occupational Health until her retirement in 2003.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Mary enjoyed reading, traveling, baking, music, playing cards and above all spending time with her beloved family. Her favorite destination was Anna Maria Island, Florida.
Mary was a best friend to many and her smile lit up every room she entered. She lived to love God and others with patience, kindness and forgiveness, no matter what. She saw the best in everyone. Mary's loving spirit overwhelmed every heart she encountered.
Mary is survived by her husband and best friend, Joseph Morgen of Sheboygan Falls; son, Michael (Carolyn) Morgen of Sheboygan Falls; daughter, Julie (John) Frausto of Plymouth; student exchange son, Rohan West of New Zealand; four grandchildren, Zachary Morgen, Luke Morgen, Morgen Frausto, Gianni Frausto; student exchange granddaughter, Vika Revytskyy of Portugal; two sisters, Janet (Merle) Nett of Random Lake, Ann (Bob Ojala) Braun of Milwaukee; three sisters-in-law, Salma Al Alami of Knoxville, TN, Helen Adema of New Holstein, Ann (Jerry) Koenigs of Kiel; and brother-in-law John (Annette) Morgen of Delafield. Mary is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Roland & Rosamund Kees; brother, Gary Kees; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Braun and John Adema.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Tuesday January 14, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth at 3:00 pm. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church from 12:00 pm until the time of mass at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers (because she was allergic), memorial contributions can be made in her name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Morgen family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020