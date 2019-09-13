|
Mary "Pat" O'Brien
Sheboygan Falls - Mary "Pat" O'Brien, 93, passed away on September 10, 2019 in St. Louis, MO.
Pat was born on March 17, 1926 in Saint Louis, MO to Vincent and Kathleen (Fahey) Leonard.
Pat was a teacher for over 25 years as a Sister of St. Joseph Carondelet in St. Louis. In 1971 she married Tom O'Brien and moved to Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin where she was a 6th grade teacher for almost 20 years at Elkhart Lake Elementary School.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. O'Brien; dearest mother of Ruby (Todd) Hyde, Christina Ferry, Debbie White and many foster children over the years; dear grandmother of Rebecca, Sierra and Caleb; daughter of the late Vincent and Kathleen Leonard; sister of the late Vincent "Bud", Bob (Jane) and Bernie (Alma) Leonard; dear aunt of Bob (Marcia), Tim (Ann), Kevin (Connie) Leonard, and the late Sue (Bob) Finley, Nancy (Ray) Dickhaner, Karen (Greg) Schaeffler, Joanie (George) Sullman, Mike Leonard, Maureen Leonard and the late Kathy Stanley; godmother of Patrick Leonard; our dear great-grandmother, great-aunt and friend of many.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 16 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the O'Brien family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019