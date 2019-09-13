Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunziata Church
9305 Clayton Rd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Pat" O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Pat" O'Brien Obituary
Mary "Pat" O'Brien

Sheboygan Falls - Mary "Pat" O'Brien, 93, passed away on September 10, 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

Pat was born on March 17, 1926 in Saint Louis, MO to Vincent and Kathleen (Fahey) Leonard.

Pat was a teacher for over 25 years as a Sister of St. Joseph Carondelet in St. Louis. In 1971 she married Tom O'Brien and moved to Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin where she was a 6th grade teacher for almost 20 years at Elkhart Lake Elementary School.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. O'Brien; dearest mother of Ruby (Todd) Hyde, Christina Ferry, Debbie White and many foster children over the years; dear grandmother of Rebecca, Sierra and Caleb; daughter of the late Vincent and Kathleen Leonard; sister of the late Vincent "Bud", Bob (Jane) and Bernie (Alma) Leonard; dear aunt of Bob (Marcia), Tim (Ann), Kevin (Connie) Leonard, and the late Sue (Bob) Finley, Nancy (Ray) Dickhaner, Karen (Greg) Schaeffler, Joanie (George) Sullman, Mike Leonard, Maureen Leonard and the late Kathy Stanley; godmother of Patrick Leonard; our dear great-grandmother, great-aunt and friend of many.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 16 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the O'Brien family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now