Mary Patricia Ryan
Sheboygan - Mary Patricia Ryan, age 92, entered into Eternal Life and Everlasting Peace on Thursday, April 2, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Mary (Pat) was born in Calumet, MI on September 14, 1927, daughter of Charles and Stephanie (Kobe) Ryan. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1944 and went on to attend Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI, graduating in 1949.
Pat had a successful career in public health, retiring as Lab Supervisor for the City of Sheboygan Health Department. Children brought great joy to Pat and she invested time in each child she met, demonstrating a belief in the potential of all children. She was a favorite Aunt to her many nieces and nephews - and enjoyed reading to the second grade students in Terry Urben's classroom at James Madison Elementary School. Church and her faith were central to Pat's life and she served the Lord through a commitment to music - beginning as a child in the St. Joseph's (St. Paul the Apostle) Church Choir in Calumet, MI and most recently with over 50 years of service in the SS Cyril and Methodius Church Choir, Sheboygan, WI.
Pat was proud of her Irish/Slovenian heritage - always ready with a good Irish limerick, a Slovenian tune and long Irish farewells. In 2016, she was recognized as "Slovenian Woman of the Year" by the Slovenian Union of America - Branch 1.
Pat is survived by her dear friend, Monica Virant; two beloved brothers and their families.
John Ryan of Calumet, MI and his children John (Colleen), Timothy (Jan Aarten), Robert, Mary (Michael) Straneva, Patricia (Darren McBride) and David (Ann).
Charles (Donna) Ryan of Laurium, MI and his children Kelly (Chad Dove), Amy Ryan, Kristen Ryan and Anne (Casey) Polkinghorne.
She is further survived by great-nieces and great-nephews: Jolene (Jeff) Rosseter, Thomas and Keri Ryan; Anne, Ryan and Kate Straneva; Samuel, Margret and Andrew Lucas; Jordy and Jack Taylor; and Elise and Nora Polkinghorne; and one great-great niece, Claire Marguerite Rosseter.
She is also survived by special friends, Joseph and Barbara Virant and their children, Jonathan Virant and Jackie (Billy) Nisporic.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and a dear sister-in-law, Marguerite (Marge) Ryan.
The family would like to express deep appreciation to the special people who supported Pat with compassionate care, including: Dr. S. Mark Bettag, Tender Hearts Senior Care - Katie Tutas and Karen Wiverstad, neighbor Bonnie Hesslink and HSHS St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Pat's mother's birthday, July 1, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 301 8th St. Calumet, MI. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 109 6th St. Calumet, MI.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 822 New Jersey Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53081 on September 14, 2020, representing both Pat's earthly and heavenly birthdays. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church with a Memorial Mass celebrated by Father Subi Thomas to follow.
In lieu of floral gifts, please direct memorial contributions in Pat's name to the Alex C. Dove Foundation or Monastery of the Holy Cross, Iron Mountain, MI. Please visit, www.ryanfhcalumet.com to express online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 5, 2020