Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ryan Funeral Home
109 6th St
Calumet, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
301 8th St
Calumet, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
822 New Jersey Ave
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia Ryan


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Patricia Ryan Obituary
Mary Patricia Ryan

Sheboygan - Mary Patricia Ryan, age 92, entered into Eternal Life and Everlasting Peace on Thursday, April 2, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

Mary (Pat) was born in Calumet, MI on September 14, 1927, daughter of Charles and Stephanie (Kobe) Ryan. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1944 and went on to attend Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI, graduating in 1949.

Pat had a successful career in public health, retiring as Lab Supervisor for the City of Sheboygan Health Department. Children brought great joy to Pat and she invested time in each child she met, demonstrating a belief in the potential of all children. She was a favorite Aunt to her many nieces and nephews - and enjoyed reading to the second grade students in Terry Urben's classroom at James Madison Elementary School. Church and her faith were central to Pat's life and she served the Lord through a commitment to music - beginning as a child in the St. Joseph's (St. Paul the Apostle) Church Choir in Calumet, MI and most recently with over 50 years of service in the SS Cyril and Methodius Church Choir, Sheboygan, WI.

Pat was proud of her Irish/Slovenian heritage - always ready with a good Irish limerick, a Slovenian tune and long Irish farewells. In 2016, she was recognized as "Slovenian Woman of the Year" by the Slovenian Union of America - Branch 1.

Pat is survived by her dear friend, Monica Virant; two beloved brothers and their families.

John Ryan of Calumet, MI and his children John (Colleen), Timothy (Jan Aarten), Robert, Mary (Michael) Straneva, Patricia (Darren McBride) and David (Ann).

Charles (Donna) Ryan of Laurium, MI and his children Kelly (Chad Dove), Amy Ryan, Kristen Ryan and Anne (Casey) Polkinghorne.

She is further survived by great-nieces and great-nephews: Jolene (Jeff) Rosseter, Thomas and Keri Ryan; Anne, Ryan and Kate Straneva; Samuel, Margret and Andrew Lucas; Jordy and Jack Taylor; and Elise and Nora Polkinghorne; and one great-great niece, Claire Marguerite Rosseter.

She is also survived by special friends, Joseph and Barbara Virant and their children, Jonathan Virant and Jackie (Billy) Nisporic.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and a dear sister-in-law, Marguerite (Marge) Ryan.

The family would like to express deep appreciation to the special people who supported Pat with compassionate care, including: Dr. S. Mark Bettag, Tender Hearts Senior Care - Katie Tutas and Karen Wiverstad, neighbor Bonnie Hesslink and HSHS St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Pat's mother's birthday, July 1, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 301 8th St. Calumet, MI. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 109 6th St. Calumet, MI.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 822 New Jersey Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53081 on September 14, 2020, representing both Pat's earthly and heavenly birthdays. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church with a Memorial Mass celebrated by Father Subi Thomas to follow.

In lieu of floral gifts, please direct memorial contributions in Pat's name to the Alex C. Dove Foundation or Monastery of the Holy Cross, Iron Mountain, MI. Please visit, www.ryanfhcalumet.com to express online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now