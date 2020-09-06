1/1
Mary Patricia Ryan
1927 - 2020
Mary Patricia Ryan

Sheboygan - Mary Patricia Ryan, age 92, entered into Eternal Life and Everlasting Peace on Thursday, April 2, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Mary (Pat) was born in Calumet, MI on September 14, 1927, daughter of Charles and Stephanie (Kobe) Ryan. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1944 and went on to attend Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI, graduating in 1949.

A Memorial Mass will take place on March 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 822 New Jersey Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53081. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

A full obituary is available at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
