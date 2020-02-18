Resources
Wisconsin Dells - Mary Reinboldt, age 97, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Jared Holzhuter celebrating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Mary was born August 12, 1922 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin the daughter of Louis and Mary (Steiber) Stoiber. She was married to Buster Reinboldt September 7, 1946. He passed away March 26, 1995. Buster and Mary moved to Wisconsin Dells with their family in 1954 where they ran Busters Motel on River Road and the Haunted Mansion in downtown Dells. In retirement Mary enjoyed taking walks thru town, reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Rogene (Kenneth) Hinz; daughter-in-law, Kristin Reinboldt; sisters, Florence Reineking and Charlotte Rassel; grandchildren, Tony (Rachel Domask) Reinboldt, Tracy (Chris) Stowell and Heather (Phil) Eckert; her 6 great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Troy Johnson, Barb and John Schulz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Richard; brothers, Eugene, Louis, William and John; infant brother, Alois; and sisters, Clara Warrens, Lucille Koene, Mildred Reinbold, Rose Jacoby and Eleanor Kogler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance can be directed to SSM Hospice at St. Clare Hospice or Disabled Veterans.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
