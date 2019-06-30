|
Mary Schwenke
Sheboygan - Mary Schwenke, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was 77 years old.
Mary was born September 22, 1941 in Miami, FL, the daughter of Harris and Clara (nee Hood) Johnson. She graduated from High School in Haines City FL, and later went on to earn an Associates Degree in Accounting from Waukesha County Technical College. She worked as an accountant, computer trainer and travel agent. Mary, along with her husband, worked as a rep for SkyMed Emergency Evacuation Services.
On November 17, 1979, she was united in marriage with Stanley Schwenke in Lake Wales, FL. The couple resided in Sheboygan, as well as Texas during the winter months, and enjoyed traveling across the United States.
Mary was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Howards Grove and Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Weslaco, TX. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and boating. Her passion was traveling with family in their Airstream and cruises - Alaska was her favorite. Above all, she loved being with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Stanley and her children: Lisa (Paul) Kelly of Sevierville, TN, Charles (Julie) Butler and Mary Catherine (Michael) Orville, both of Sheboygan. She is further survived by 5 grandchildren: Joshua Orville (Batula) of Phoenix, AZ, Jeremy Orville of Denver, CO and Allison, Emily and Megan Butler, all of Sheboygan; 2 great-grandchildren; brother Sam (Jean) Johnson of Orlando, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law: Lynn (Les) Syverson of Mukwonago, Jon (Margo) Schwenke of Albuquerque, NM, Roger (Marge) Schwenke of Oconomowoc, Susan (Davide) Zoppe of Rochester, IN and Sandra (Dale) Houge of Delafield. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 441 Millersville Ave. in Howards Grove with Rev. Aaron Mueller. The family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Mary will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Faith For the Future through St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019