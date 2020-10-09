Mary T. (Schneider) Gross
Chippewa Falls - Mary T. (Schneider) Gross, 92, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie.
Mary was born December 31, 1927 in St. Cloud, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Will) Schneider.
On August 7, 1954, Mary married Lester H. Gross at St. Dominic's Church in Sheboygan. She was a member of St. Dominic's and St. Charles Church.
Mary worked for many years at Kohler Company as a secretary and was also a lunchtime supervisor at Cooper School in Sheboygan.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very devoted to the Blessed Mother, Mary.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Jill (Peter) Doermann of Chippewa Falls and Jean Gentry of Chandler, AZ; one son, Dave (Tammy) Gross of Rochester, MN; one stepsister, Margory Oldenburg of Neenah; one stepbrother, Gordon (Fran) Schneider of Sheboygan; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; one brother, LaVerne Schneider; two stepbrothers, Kenneth Schneider and Harvey Mihm and two stepsisters, Patricia Van Der Jagt and Arlene Zajkowski.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum in Sheboygan, 902 North Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53083 on Tuesday, October 20 at 3 p.m.
Friends may call from Noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Mary's family would like to express their gratitude to Lake Hallie Memory Care and St. Joseph's Hospice.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
