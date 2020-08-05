Mary Testin
Plymouth - Mary D. Testin, 97, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Plymouth Health Service.
Mary was born in June of 1923 to Stanley and Jean (Popek) Grabowski in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mary graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee, the summer after Pearl Harbor, and went to work for Allis Chalmers milling airplane parts for the war effort. After a year, Mary became restless and moved to California with a high school friend. While working in Santa Barbara she volunteered at General Hoff Hospital, visiting convalescing Marines and writing their correspondence. Moving to L.A. Mary worked as a welder at the California Shipbuilding Corp., working on Liberty and Victory cargo ships for the military. She loved living in California and working on the ships. Mary left California when she needed to return home to care for her mother.
While back in Wisconsin, Mary met her husband, James W. Testin, and they were married in 1952 at Pine Lake in the Town of Waushara in Waupaca County. James preceded Mary in death in 1979. Mary and James had two children, Jeff and Suzy. Mary stayed home with her children until they started school, and then she worked various office jobs and as a companion care giver. Mary was a 4-H Leader, Parent Teacher Association (PTA) district president and lifelong member, and foster grandparent for the Sheboygan Area School District. She loved to travel, loved the Rocky Mountains, loved to laugh and enjoyed life. Mary was very loving, creative, and will be missed by those who knew her.
Mary is survived by her son, Jeff (Sue) Testin; daughter, Suzy Testin Meves (Mark Lilge); grandsons, Jason, Josh, and Scott; great-grandchildren, Drew, Devin, Amelia, Parker, and Reid; nephews, Terry, Mike, and Barry; and cousins from the Popek family.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Jim (Peg) Grayson and Ben (Lorraine) Grabowski.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Plymouth Health Services for the many years they cared for their mother. And a special thank you to the St. Nicholas Hospice Team for assisting Mom in her peaceful passing.
Family requests that if you would like to give monetary gifts that you send donations to the Sheboygan County Humane Society in her memory.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.