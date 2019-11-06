|
|
Mary Vorpahl
Mary Veronica Vorpahl, 50, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Mary V. Green was born on March 4, 1969, in Sheboygan, WI, to Ronald and Eunice (Mulvey) Green. She was a graduate of St. Dominic's School, and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1987 where she was a talented three-sport athlete.
On July 24, 1993, Mary married her best friend, Michael Vorpahl, at St. Dominic's Catholic Church. Mary held various jobs throughout the years including Pick 'n Save, Security Travel Corporate, Bemis Manufacturing, Pinehurst Inn, and Kohls. She found greatest joy and significance in her most recent career at Jefferson Elementary where she worked as an education assistant.
She was also a dedicated leader and volunteer for various organizations including; Girl Scouts, Wilson Elementary School PTA, and Sheboygan South High Booster Club. She was an active member of Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader, Vacation Bible School teacher and usher. She enjoyed reading, baking, gardening, traveling, camping, genealogy, crafting, photography, playing word games, and making baseball-style cards for her children's sports teams and Mike's tennis varsity tennis team at North High school. Above all, Mary's faith in God and dedication to family were incredibly important in her life.
Mary is survived by her husband, Michael Vorpahl of Sheboygan; three daughters, Julia Vorpahl, Arianna Vorpahl, Natalie Vorpahl; son, Benjamin Vorpahl; three sisters, Ann (Barbara Johnson) Green, Sarah Moureau, Becky (Paul) Passow; three brothers, Daniel (Evelyn) Green, David (Ellie) Green, and Joseph (Rachel Lyons) Green; and a brother-in-law, David (Carla) Vorpahl; mother-in-law, Sharon Vorpahl. Mary is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald & Eunice Green; brother, Lornie Green; niece, Erin Green; and father-in-law, John Vorpahl.
A funeral service to honor Mary's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church in Sheboygan with Rev. Jon MacDonald and Rev. Dr. Gary Hylander officiating. Visitation will take place at church on Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Saturday at church from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:30 am.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of Matthews Oncology Associates, St. Vincent Hospital of Green Bay, and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths." Proverbs 3:5-6 ESV
She was the light of the Green and Vorpahl families and will be dearly missed.
"My beloved Maribel, you saved my life. I will love you forever" - Your Mikey
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Vorpahl family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019