Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryJane Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryJane Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryJane Daniels Obituary
MaryJane Daniels

Sheboygan - MaryJane Daniels, Realtor Extraordinaire, graciously accepted the highest and best, most precious offer of her life on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2019. The offer, presented by her Lord & King Jesus Christ had simple terms: Answer yes to my call to take you home and I promise that your most treasured earthly gifts…your son Connor Lubenow (father Craig Lubenow) and your furry friend Riley will be well taken care of and will one day join you. There will also be no more stress, no more pain, and your mom Marianne Sebald (Gene), sisters Donna Cvetan (Don), Debra Larrabee (Derek), and your beloved nieces and nephews will also be well taken care of and one day join you.

MaryJane was born in Sheboygan on September 30th, 1961, and graduated Valedictorian of her class at Oostburg High School in 1979.

MaryJane, you're the most cherished mom, daughter, sister, and friend! Your larger than life sense of humor, tenacity, wit, intelligence, charisma, compassion, generosity, love, and of course your uniquely you loud laugh will be sorely missed! We have all been blessed to have you in our lives!

Love, Hugs, & Laughs Forever,

Your family & friends

Showing will be on Thursday, October 10th, 2019, from 12:00PM-4:00PM with service at 4:00PM at Zimmer Westview Funeral Home located at W2132 Garton Road Sheboygan.

The family is requesting visitors to refrain from colognes, perfumes, body sprays etc. due to allergies of family members and offer their appreciation in advance for your understanding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in MaryJane's name are suggested to the Toys for Tots Foundation.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryJane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now