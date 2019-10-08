|
MaryJane Daniels
Sheboygan - MaryJane Daniels, Realtor Extraordinaire, graciously accepted the highest and best, most precious offer of her life on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2019. The offer, presented by her Lord & King Jesus Christ had simple terms: Answer yes to my call to take you home and I promise that your most treasured earthly gifts…your son Connor Lubenow (father Craig Lubenow) and your furry friend Riley will be well taken care of and will one day join you. There will also be no more stress, no more pain, and your mom Marianne Sebald (Gene), sisters Donna Cvetan (Don), Debra Larrabee (Derek), and your beloved nieces and nephews will also be well taken care of and one day join you.
MaryJane was born in Sheboygan on September 30th, 1961, and graduated Valedictorian of her class at Oostburg High School in 1979.
MaryJane, you're the most cherished mom, daughter, sister, and friend! Your larger than life sense of humor, tenacity, wit, intelligence, charisma, compassion, generosity, love, and of course your uniquely you loud laugh will be sorely missed! We have all been blessed to have you in our lives!
Love, Hugs, & Laughs Forever,
Your family & friends
Showing will be on Thursday, October 10th, 2019, from 12:00PM-4:00PM with service at 4:00PM at Zimmer Westview Funeral Home located at W2132 Garton Road Sheboygan.
The family is requesting visitors to refrain from colognes, perfumes, body sprays etc. due to allergies of family members and offer their appreciation in advance for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in MaryJane's name are suggested to the Toys for Tots Foundation.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019