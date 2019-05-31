Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Mason S. Lesczykowski


Kiel - Mason Scott Lesczykowski, age 10, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home in Kiel, WI. He was born to Samantha Lesczykowski on March 03, 2009, at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan, WI. He attended Zielanis Elementary School in Kiel, WI as a 4th grade student.

Mason was an amazing child with so much potential. He was an active boy who loved to be outdoors, roller blading, playing at the park, biking and playing kick ball with his grandfather. He was a great friend, loved playing video games, and was an avid reader. He was also a devout pet owner to his dog, Jake.

Mason is survived by his mother, Samantha Lesczykowski of Sheboygan; grandfather Anthony Lesczykowski of Sheboygan; cousins, Aubrey Howard, Skyler, Violet Jane, Quillan and Luna Ingram of Austin, MN, as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was joined in death by his grandmother Julie Wood of Kiel and preceded in death by his uncle Scott Anthony of Sheboygan.

Mason and Julie's life will be jointly celebrated with a Memorial Service on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan, WI. The family will accept visitors on Monday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Both will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

We would like to thank the Kiel Area School District for their outpouring of support, both during and after Mason's life.

In lieu of flowers, it is asked that a memorial be made in the name of Mason Lesczykowski.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 31, 2019
