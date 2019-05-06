|
Matthew "Matt" J. Scharrer
Manitowoc - Matthew "Matt" J. Scharrer, age 30, a Manitowoc resident passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 17, 1988, in Sheboygan, son of Kurt Scharrer and Mary (Glaubig) Scharrer. Matt attended Roncalli High School, graduating with the class of 2006, then went on to study Bio Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin Madison. He worked as a recruiter for Superior Resource Group. Matt enjoyed hiking, nature, reading, art, and music. He loved mathematics and science; he was a brilliant person who also had a kind soul.
Matt is survived by his mother: Mary Scharrer (special friend Jeff Fink), Manitowoc; father and step-mother: Kurt (Amy) Scharrer, Brillion; siblings: Ashley (Dr. Gregory) Sehring, Milwaukee, Samantha and Benjamin Scharrer, Brillion; maternal grandparents: Delane and Robert Rogge; paternal grandparent: Walter Scharrer. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather: Donald Glaubig; paternal grandmother: Patricia Scharrer; paternal step-grandparents: Dean and Virginia Brennan; aunts and uncles: Tom Scharrer, Sandy Kelley, and Todd Brennan and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Tom Long. Matt will be laid to rest at Holy Family Parish Cemetery in Brillion.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family for donation to Cholangiocarcinoma research.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ubaid Nawaz for his care and compassion as well as Lisa Wrbanich and staff, Kristen Moen and staff, staff of Lombardi Cancer Care Center, and the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Sue.
He will be dearly missed by all who loved him and whose lives he touched.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 6, 2019