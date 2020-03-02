|
Matthew R. Rohde
Sheboygan - Matthew R. "Buddha" Rohde, 43, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home.
Born March 23, 1976 in Sheboygan, Matthew was the son of Bruce and Shirley Burkard Rohde. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1994. On October 30, 2004, he was united in marriage to Patricia Lynn Rahmer.
Matt was a tow truck driver and mechanic for Riteway Auto in Sheboygan. He enjoyed motorcycles, playing Frisbee golf and traveling. He was an amateur radio operator who went by the call sign KC9VQX. Over the years, he worked and traveled with his cousin Jon. He also worked as a bar tender and a taxi driver and was known for his storytelling and his big heart, always willing to help someone out. He was a problem solver and loved to tinker and could fix just about anything. He had a love of music and for many years was the lead singer of the band Rusted Remains. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his children, family and many pets.
He is survived by his wife, Patti, and children, Devin, Chloe and Miranda, all of Sheboygan; his sisters Sara Rohde, Sheboygan Falls, and Amanda Rodriguez, Sheboygan; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lois and Richard Rohde and Phyllis and Leo Burkard.
A gathering to celebrate Matt's life will take place from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan.The family asks that everyone dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Matt's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020