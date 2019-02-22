|
Sheboygan - Mavis Marie Pilz, age 92, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home.
Mavis was born on December 9, 1926 in the Town of Lyndon to her parents Elmer H. Laack and Althea C. (Buchholz) Laack.
Mavis attended Acorn Grade School and was a 1945 Plymouth High School graduate. She went on to attend Sheboygan Business College. After raising three children, Mavis began to work at We Care Nursing Home ('76-'78), Sears ('77), Carousel ('78-'79), A&W North ('79-'80), Durwards Supper Club ('80-'90) and Mark's Fine Foods ('89-'05). Mavis retired in 2005 to her beloved home, garden, pets and Wildlife.
Mavis worshipped God and sang in the Choir as a lifelong member of Salem Plankroad United Church of Christ.
Mavis' passion for life included raising and loving three children, gardening, religion, choir, her pets, dancing, gymnastics at Turners, cookbook collecting, waitressing, selling Tupperware and reading.
Mavis is survived by her sons Larry and Wayne (Pattie); daughter Nancy (fiancé Jim Kohlhagen); grandson Drew (special friend Peggy Osthelder); granddaughter Kayla Baker; great-granddaughter Taelor Baker; great-grandson Nicholas Baker and friends who will treasure special memories and have Mavis in their heart always.
Mavis is preceded in death by grandparents Louisa (Mields) and Richard Buchholz: grandparents Augusta (Rehm) and Henry Laack; parents Althea and Elmer Laack; brother Hollis Laack; sister Vida Neuhaus and infant granddaughter Sarah Pilz.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Salem Plankroad United Church of Christ.
A celebration of Mavis' life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls at 5pm with Pastor Dale Miller officiating. Burial will be at Salem Plank UCC Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 3pm until the time of service at 5pm.
For online condolences and additional information please visit ww.wenigfh.com
The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is assisting the Pilz family with arrangements.
All things bright and beautiful. All creatures great and small. All things wise and wonderful. The Lord God made them all.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 22, 2019