Maxwell S. Haun
Plymouth - Maxwell S. Haun, a young man with an infectious smile and resident of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 22 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Max was born on June 20, 1998 in Plymouth, a son to Scott and Karyn (August) Haun. He attended St. John Lutheran School and Plymouth High School. He enjoyed football, wrestling and drama. Many memories were made during trips up north, downhill skiing with the family, deer hunting, and at family reunions. Max had a deep passion for cooking and was employed at various local restaurants, most recently at Sweet Basil. Through the years, he was the life of the party at many occasions. His funny disposition, smile and dance moves could light up the room. Max had a heart of gold, always willing to give in a person's time of need, as shown in his final gift of life through organ donation.
Max is survived by his parents, Scott and Karyn Haun of Plymouth; his brothers, Chandler Haun of Brooklyn, NY and Gabriel Haun, USMC, Yorktown, VA; his maternal grandmother, Charlene August of Plymouth; his paternal grandfather and his wife, Jerry and Audrey Haun of Cashton, his aunts and uncles, Craig (Liane) Haun of Tomah, Terri (Greg) Zielke of Onalaska, Jeffrey (Michelle) August of Plymouth, Kris (Bridget) August of Kiel and Elizabeth (Clayton) Moore of Plymouth. Many cousins, other relatives, and friends further survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William August; his paternal grandmother, Rosie Haun and his aunt, Kathryn August.
Following cremation a private family service will be held with Rev. Nathan Meador officiating. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may gather to greet the family at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, 123 South St. Plymouth on Saturday, October 10 from 11 AM until 1 PM. All are asked to social distance and wear a mask.
Max's family would like to express their deep and heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Froedtert Hospital, especially the NICU and the Versiti Donate Life Organization. Your compassion will be remembered.
Memorials in Max's name will be distributed at the discretion of the family.
