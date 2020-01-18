|
Megan (Chapman) Kisvari
Megan (Chapman) Kisvari, 42, of Sheboygan, passed away on January 9, 2020.
She was born on August 6, 1977 to Virginia (Hansen) Chapman and the late Stephen Chapman. Megan graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1996.
Megan loved cosplay. It spiked her creative and adventurous side. She would make outfits for herself and her children. She was a huge gamer and entertained a lot of her time with video games. She loved nature and would be outside all year long with her furry companion, Chloe. Megan was artistic in so many ways and would always be making something for friends and family whether it be paintings, drawings, costumes or cakes. If you could dream it, she could make it. She also loved anything and everything with a rubber ducky as she collected hundreds.
Megan is survived by her children, Alexandria, Gabriella and Janos Kisvari; her siblings, David Chapman, Paul (Alissa) Chapman, and Melissa (Mike) Ploeckelman; her nieces: Brianna (Rayne) O'Muineachan and Hope (Freddie Aviña) Beeck; her nephews, Andrew, Blake and Ethan Chapman; and her "fill in grandchildren," Greyson and Henri Aviña. She is preceded in death by her father, maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be a celebration of life in her honor Sunday, January 26th 1-4 pm at the Osthoff resort in Elkhart in the "Villa Gottfried" room to share all our memories of a great person who will be truly missed.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020