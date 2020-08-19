Melville C. Mahlendorf
Sheboygan - Melville C. Mahlendorf, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, August 17th, 2020.
Mel was born June 16th, 1934 in Sheboygan, WI to Frank and Norma (Reiboldt) Mahlendorf. Following graduation, he served in the US Navy. After discharge, he was employed at Freeman Chemical in Saukville, WI. After moving back to Sheboygan, he worked as terminal manager at Badger Freightways. In 1982, he purchased "Molly's" Cobbler Shop until his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed visiting with his customers as much as servicing their shoes.
Mel and his wife of 38 years, Pat, enjoyed traveling all the 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and many islands in the Atlantic and Pacific on their cruises. Naples, Florida was their winter home for 13 years. They enjoyed a large group of friends, locally and around Naples. Mel was a member of the Sheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce, served on the Board of the Black River Advancement Assn., was a member of the Volvo Club of America and the Mercedes Club of Wisconsin. In his younger days he enjoyed restoring vintage cars.
Mel was preceded in death by his father Frank Mahlendorf, mother Norma Mahlendorf, son Frank Mahlendorf, brother Rodger Mahlendorf and Janice Mansfield.
Survivors include his loving wife Patricia, son Gregory (Annette) Mahlendorf of Brighton, MI, stepsons Quinn (Kathleen) Ewald and Christopher (Carrie) Ewald, both of Sheboygan. He is further survived by grandchildren: Nicole (Edward) LeMay and great-grandson Axel of West Palm Beach, FL, Cody Ewald of Sheboygan, Amy (Brian) Hoffenberg of Lakemoor, IL, Sarah (Brian) Bauer of Vernon Hills, IL, Michael (Karie) Mansfield of Kalamazoo, MI and Brittni (Matt) Fabinak.
Mel was a member of the First Congregational Church for over 60 years. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan, with full military honors to follow. Your cooperation is appreciated in following the orders of the Governor; you are asked to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer and wear a face mask or covering.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Waterford at Plymouth and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their tender loving care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mel's name for the First Congregational Church of Sheboygan.
