Melvin "Mel" Pfister
New Holstein - Melvin "Mel" Pfister, age 90, of New Holstein passed away on June 16th, 2020. Mel was born November 25th, 1929 in Kiel to the late Roman Sr. and Leona (Nissler) Pfister. He graduated from Kiel high school in 1947.
Mel had a strong work ethic his entire life. He started his work at a young age on his parent's farm assisting with various farm duties. Mel was a war veteran- he was in the army for several years stationed in Alaska. On July 20th, 1979, at the age of forty-nine, he was united in marriage to the former Norma (Keller) Volk at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. During his adult years, Mel went into the trucking industry and also maintained a car dealership and rental property business in New Holstein. He retired at the age of 70.
Mel will always be remembered as a devoted and loving husband. He enjoyed Norma's cooking, delighted in talking politics, and loved a good fish fry. He also enjoyed giving family members tours of New Holstein and appreciated telling stories of bygone years. Mel was also a devoted Catholic as a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein.
Mel is survived by nephews; Robert (Lynne) Pfister, James (Melissa) Pfister, Thomas (Linda) Pfister, Mark (Ann) Pfister and Brian Pfister, nieces; Gail (Richard) Doblar and Shelley Negro-Struve, a step-daughter; Kathy Hartig, step-son; John Volk, step-grandchildren; Roberta Volk, Roxanne Eisner, Amy (John) Houwers, Theresa (Jesse) Tilley and Samantha Hartig; great-nieces, nephews, and step-great-grandchildren.
Mel is preceded in death by his parents; Roman and Leona, wife; Norma, brothers; Eugene and Romy Pfister, nephew; Paul Pfister, and step-sons Robert and Michael Volk.
Funeral Mass for Mel will be held at 11:00am on Monday June 22, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (1724 Madison St. New Holstein). Family and friends may gather at the Church on Monday from 10:00am until 10:50am when we will have brief family rites before the Mass starts at 11:00am. Entombment will follow at a later time at Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheboygan.
A special thank you to Matthew's Oncology, St. Nicholas Hospital, Tender Hearts Home Health Care, Prevea Oncology Rehab Team, and special friend, Eve Kovacs, for their amazing care and loving support the last several years.
A memorial fund in Melvin's name has been set up to the Sheboygan County Cancer Fund.and Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.