Melvyn "Mel" Dennis Baulch



Kohler - Melvyn "Mel" Dennis Baulch, 71, of Kohler, passed away peacefully at St. Nicholas Hospital on May 8, 2019. Mel was born to the late Frederick Daniel and Dora (Jolly) Baulch in Grantham, England on Nov. 22, 1947. When he was 10 years old, Mel and his family moved to the United States in search of new opportunity and he later graduated from Sheboygan South High School. In 1973, Mel married Jan (St. Cyr) Redlich and they had three children together before their divorce in 1997. He remarried on August 3, 2001 to Maureen (LeMahieu) in Sheboygan. A hard worker, Mel spent most of his career at Wisconsin Power and Light and retired as the Lead Equipment Operator for Fuels.



Mel was well known for his mischievous sense of humor and enjoyed nothing more than making people laugh. He was passionate about music, playing guitar in a band during his youth, and was a huge fan of the Beatles' early work. He was also a boxing enthusiast and excelled at throwing darts. Throughout the years, he maintained a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs.



Mel is survived by his wife, Maureen; children Dan Baulch and his children Tommei and Teagan, Penny Hinz and her children Brooklyn and Bree, and Collin (Elyssa) and their son Declan; step-children, Johnna (Paul) Dates, Michael Schroeder, Mark (Lori) Schroeder and Matthew (Cindee) Schroeder; step-grandchildren Amanda, Sarah, Michael, Jenna, Joseph, Kyle, Kevin and Megan; half-brother, Barry; stepsister, Sandy (Larry) Keslin; a special cousin, who was like a brother, Mick Baulch; close friend Alice and other extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Betty Baulch.



A visitation will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Private burial at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.



The family would like to acknowledge the St. Nicholas Hospital ICU and Hospice staff for their compassionate care. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary