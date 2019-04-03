|
Merlin H. Schleunes
Kiel - Merlin H. Schleunes, 93, of Kiel, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at Field of Dreams Assisted Living, Kiel.
He was born February 19, 1926, son of the late Henry and Adelia (Eickhoff) Schleunes. Merlin was a Kiel High School graduate. On August 23, 1947 he married Gladys Voss in the parsonage at Bethel UCC. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2010.
Merlin worked for Kohler Company retiring in 1988 after 31 years. He was a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club. After retirement, he worked part-time for Grube Drug. Merlin was a current member of St. Peter's UCC and a former active member of Bethel UCC and Our Shepherd UCC. He served as Elder and Deacon. In his free time he enjoyed going for walks, fishing, gardening, and playing Sheepshead in his numerous card clubs. Merlin loved the trips to the family cottage at Pelican Lake and later Sturgeon Bay. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and always there to listen if you needed to talk.
He is survived by his four children: Karen Kelly, Wausau; Linda Schleunes, Mark Schleunes, Jane (Lloyd) Stolzmann, all of Kiel and four grandchildren: Kristin (Mike) Vraney, Kimberly (Rick) Borchardt, Becky (Jason) Litwaitis and Amy (Tony) Thrasher. He is further survived by eight great grandchildren: Alexandra & William Vraney, Ashley & Chase Borchardt, Kiersten & Hailey Litwaitis, Noah & Owen Thrasher; his brother, Karl (Brenda) Schleunes; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Merlin was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his son-in-law, Don Kelly; his sisters: Arline (Lewis) Bub and Ellen (Denis) Kolpack; and 8 brothers-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Peter's UCC (424 Fremont St., Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. Entombment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 9:00 until 10:15 am when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Field of Dreams and Heartland Hospice for all the care given to Merlin over the years. He looked forward to all of his visitors during his stay as well.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 3, 2019