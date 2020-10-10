Merwyn C. TetzlaffSheboygan - Merwyn C. Tetzlaff, age 82 of Sheboygan passed away Friday morning October 9, 2020. Merwyn was born May 25, 1938 in Sheboygan to the late Garthial and Helen (Keller) Tetzlaff. He was a 1956 graduate of Central High School. Merwyn served in the U.S. Army from 1959 - 1962. Merwyn was united in marriage to Dianne Noel on October 3, 1964. He was a letter carrier for 31 years; retiring in 1995. He was a member NALC for 50 years and enjoyed collecting cards and coins.Survivors include his loving wife Dianne children: Merwyn (Patti) Tetzlaff of Kenosha, Melissa (Scott) Fredricks of Sheboygan, Michael (Tami) Tetzlaff of Racine and Ryan (April) Prue of Sheboygan Falls grandchildren: Samantha (Jared) Lechusz, Austin (Amy) Maxedon, Amanda (Kyle) Blindauer, Caleb Davis, Joshua Davis, Lydia Davis, Marisa Tetzlaff, Trevor Tetzlaff, Tristan Tetzlaff, and Olivia and Paris Prue great grandchildren: Paul and Frankie Lechusz and Chloe Blindauer two sisters: Leanne (Daniel) Rivera of San Antonio, TX and Jereanne Durow of Sheboygan.Merwyn was preceded in death by his parents and a son Merrill.A visitation will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street Sheboygan on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A private funeral service for the family will be held at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Chuck Apple will officiate. Social distancing and masks are required.In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Merwyn's name.His family extends a heartfelt thank you to the cardiac unit/Aurora Hospital and to the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice staff.