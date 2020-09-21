1/1
Meta Michelis
Meta Michelis

Sheboygan - Meta Michelis, 89, of passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home.

Meta was born January 25, 1931, in Russia, to the late Phillip and Marcia (Von Scherach) Grafenstein. On February 4, 1950, she married Viktor Michelis in Germany. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2011.

Meta was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed going to garage sales and thrift stores, going "up north" to the cabin, boating, visiting the country, and going for cruises in the car with her caregivers and friends.

Meta is survived by her children, Victoria Michelis of Plymouth and Philip (Bonnie) Michelis of Whitelaw; three grandchildren, Shana Gatford-Villarreal, Erik Gatford and Aaron Pecotich; great-granddaughter Brooke Villarreal; sisters Frieda McAllen and Eva (Ben) Manchester; brother Matthew (Darlene) Fix; dear friend and caregiver Eddie Staudinger; other relatives and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother John Fix and her sister Ella (Faye) Lang.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30PM on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler. The family will receive visitors from 10:00AM - 12:00PM on Thursday at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Meta's loved ones would like to thank the countless caregivers, especially Amy Chronis, Samantha Wollam, Chico Champeau and Gary Staudinger, who helped take care of her throughout the years, as well as the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate love and care.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
