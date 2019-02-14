Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael A. Kelly Obituary
Michael A. Kelly

Plymouth - Michael A. Kelly "Mike" "Viking," age 56, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (February 12, 2019).

He was born on June 16, 1962 in Sheboygan Falls, WI, a son of Curtis and Catherine (Carroll) Kelly.

Mike attended Sheboygan Falls grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1980.

He was a great meat cutter his entire life and was currently employed at Rick's Piggly Wiggly in Kiel. He previously worked at Plymouth Pick 'n Save and Miesfeld's Meat Market in Sheboygan.

Mike enjoyed golfing, basketball, working out, listening to the "Cars", watching sports - especially his beloved Minnesota Vikings and the LA Lakers, and most of all spending time with his kids and watching Cheers.

Survivors include his four children: Michaela, Alex, Carly all of Plymouth and Maleena of Sheboygan Falls; Parents: Curtis and Catherine Kelly of Springfield, MO; Brothers and sisters: Dan "Boone" Kelly, Colleen Kelly, Sean (Ruth) Kelly, and Shannon (Kevin) Pierce; and His former spouse: Ann Lensmire.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday (February 16, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Dale Miller, Pastor of Salem Plankroad United Church of Christ will officiate. Cremation will take place following services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Mike Lorge, Sheriff's Department, and the First Responders for the care given to Mike.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 14, 2019
