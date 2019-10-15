|
|
Michael A. Schicker
Sheboygan - Michael A. Schicker, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sunny Ridge surrounded by his family.
Born July 5, 1929 in Fond du Lac, Mike was a son of the late Michael and Stella Karls Schicker. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He was then united in marriage to Eileen A. Kraft. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2011.
Mike worked in the iron foundry at the Kohler Co. for 44 years, retiring in April of 1995. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and hunting up north. He loved the outdoors, gardening and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Mary) Schicker, Gregory Schicker, Jill Beaumont, Paul Schicker and Mark (Carol) Schicker; his grandchildren, Alissa (Paul) Chapman, Sandra Schicker, Krista Schicker, William Schicker, Brittany McNall and Hayley Schicker; his sister-in-law, Pearl Schicker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, Michael and Stella, and his wife, Eileen, he was preceded in death by his step father, Bill Eckert, four brothers, John (Lorraine), Clarence (Ellen), Leo (Glenn) and Joseph Schicker, and his sister, Loretta (Otto) Willimite.
A celebration of life will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Sheboygan Senior Center, 428 Wisconsin Avenue. Mother Bobbi Kraft will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the Sheboygan Senior Center from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment took place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sunny Ridge for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mike's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019