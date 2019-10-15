Services
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Sheboygan Senior Center
428 Wisconsin Avenue
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Sheboygan Senior Center
428 Wisconsin Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Schicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Schicker


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Schicker Obituary
Michael A. Schicker

Sheboygan - Michael A. Schicker, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sunny Ridge surrounded by his family.

Born July 5, 1929 in Fond du Lac, Mike was a son of the late Michael and Stella Karls Schicker. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He was then united in marriage to Eileen A. Kraft. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2011.

Mike worked in the iron foundry at the Kohler Co. for 44 years, retiring in April of 1995. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and hunting up north. He loved the outdoors, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Mary) Schicker, Gregory Schicker, Jill Beaumont, Paul Schicker and Mark (Carol) Schicker; his grandchildren, Alissa (Paul) Chapman, Sandra Schicker, Krista Schicker, William Schicker, Brittany McNall and Hayley Schicker; his sister-in-law, Pearl Schicker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, Michael and Stella, and his wife, Eileen, he was preceded in death by his step father, Bill Eckert, four brothers, John (Lorraine), Clarence (Ellen), Leo (Glenn) and Joseph Schicker, and his sister, Loretta (Otto) Willimite.

A celebration of life will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Sheboygan Senior Center, 428 Wisconsin Avenue. Mother Bobbi Kraft will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the Sheboygan Senior Center from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment took place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sunny Ridge for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mike's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now