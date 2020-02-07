|
|
Michael C. Kirsch
Sheboygan - Michael C. Kirsch passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was 23 years old.
Michael was born October 23, 1996, the son of Randall and Valerie (nee Cassabaum) Kirsch. He attended Howards Grove High School and Sheboygan North High School, and had been active in football and 4H as a student. He proudly earned his diploma in June of 2017.
Michael was an avid football fan, especially the Green Bay Packers. He worked at factories in Sheboygan, most recently Paper Box.
Michael is survived by his parents Randy (Tammy) Kirsch of Plymouth and Valerie Kirsch of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his sister Ashley Kirsch (Jeff Conaha) of Sheboygan and their son Caydence, half brothers Dakota and Zachary Vertin of Sheboygan, step-sisters Kristy (Brenton) Rabe of Howards Grove and Kayla (Troy) Theis of AZ, grandmothers Connie Kirsch and Arlene Cassabaum, both of Sheboygan, significant other Jessica Mullens of Sheboygan, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Kirsch and William Cassabaum.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM noon on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road (Hwy 42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00AM-12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Michael's name.
Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020