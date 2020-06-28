Michael D. "Mickey" Orth
Random Lake - Mr. Michael Orth of Random Lake passed away Friday, June 26th at Ellens's Home in Port Washington where he had been residing since February. He was 95 years old.
Michael was born on December 18, 1924 at his parent's home in Random Lake, son of Wilmer and Jessie Williams Orth. The family lived in Milwaukee during much of the year and summered in Random Lake. Michael, or Mickey as he was known to many, attended Milwaukee Schools and graduated from St. John's Military Academy before continuing on to Duke University. He then entered the service of the US Marine Corps and proudly served until 1946.
On November 20, 1947 Michael was united in marriage to Ms. Bernardine Karrels at St. Mary Catholic Church, Random Lake. Mickey and Bernie settled in New Berlin and started their family of four children, later moving to Random Lake full time in 1951.
Mr. Orth was raised in the ice industry; his grandfather, Michael Orth Jr., founded the Orth Ice and Fuel Coal Co. in Random lake in 1885, and his father Wilmer headed the Random Lake Ice Co., as well as National Ice Co. and Everpure Ice and Coal Co, which is presently Hometown. Mickey headed up the Hometown ice division for many years and retired in 1986. He and his wife Bernie then began a new business of servicing Ice machines and continued that venture until 2006, when they finally retired for good at the age of 82. Bernie preceded him in death in 2010.
Mr. Orth was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish- St. Mary's chapel, Random Lake, where he sang in the choir for many years. He loved music as well as anything having to do with water; fishing, boating, and spending time with his wife and family at the cabin in Florence County were always high on the list of favorite things to do. Mickey also enjoyed taking care of the flowers in his garden, watching sports and cheering for the Packers, and traveling the whole world. He was a charter member of the Random Lake Lions Club, a member of the Hamm-Miller-Diedrich American Legion Post 145 in Random Lake, and a former 20 year member of the Random Lake School Board.
He is survived by three children: Mary Jo (Kenneth) Burmesch of Port Washington, Mark (Sharon) Orth of Oconto and Monica (Keith) Fisher of Long Lake, 15 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren (with one more to be expected shortly). He is further survived by daughter-in-law Julie Baumgartner-Orth of Murrell's Inlet, SC, sister-in-law Arlene (Charles) Linder of Madison, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bernadine, their son Michael Orth, brother William (the late Genevieve) Orth, and sisters Louise (the late James) LaBlanc and Jo Anne "Joanie" (the late Arthur) Wangerin.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private family visitation and Mass on Wednesday, July 1st at OLL St. Mary's in Random Lake. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony beside his wife at St. Mary's Cemetery, Random Lake immediately following Mass, with Military Honors.
A public Celebration of Life is planned for Michael in June, 2021.
Memorials, if desired, may be given in Michael's name to the Lakeview Community Library (formerly Random Lake Library) or the Random Lake Rescue Squad.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.