- - Michael David Fox, age 66 passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2019. Michael was born June 19, 1952 in Fond du Lac, son of the late George J. and Ruth Peot Fox.

Michael graduated from Chilton High School, Chilton, WI. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Michael worked as a maintenance man at Nicholas Apartments and Superior Manor for many years until he retired.

Survivors include his brother David Fox of Chilton, sister, Mary Jo Jones and brother in-law E. Clark Jones of Huntley, IL, sister Cynthia Riesterer and brother in-law Gerald Riesterer of Plymouth, and brother Timothy Fox of Kaukauna. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Michael's brother, William Fox of Chilton, passed away on March 10, 2019. Preceding Michael in death were his brother, George Fox, Jr., sister Denise Fox, and sister in-law, Susan Fox.

Cremation has taken place and private services will take place at a later date.. He will be laid to rest along side his family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chilton, WI.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 14, 2019
