|
|
Michael G. "Mike" Smith
Adell - Michael "Mike" Smith, 63, of Adell, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born on December 15, 1956, a son of Gerald Smith and Mimi (Williams) VanLanen.
Mike attended schools in Green Bay and West Bend and graduated from West Bend West High School in 1974.
He served for 5 years in the United States Navy from 1983-1988.
Mike worked numerous jobs and in various departments for over 30 years at the Kohler Co.
On April 9, 1994, he married Trola Heckendorf. The couple resided on a hobby farm outside Adell, where they enjoyed their time together raising and taking care of their horses.
Mike loved all animals, he also enjoyed playing guitar for several bands including the church bands at Sheboygan and Plymouth Alliance Churches. He was also a huge movie buff and NASCAR fan.
Survivors include: Wife: Trola; Son: Jacob Smith of Sheboygan; Brother: Dale Smith of Suamico; Sisters: Brenda Alexander of Fond du Lac and Tiffany VanLanen of Sheboygan; Step-siblings: Jeff and Jennifer Smith.
He is also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother and step-father: Mimi and Joe VanLanen.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Thursday (January 9, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 2:00-4:00 P.M. with a prayer service to follow at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Mike's name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020