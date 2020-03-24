|
Michael Goebel
Eden - Michael A. Goebel, 62, of Eden passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 with his beloved family gathered around him at his home after a battle with ALS. He was born in Fond du Lac on August 3, 1957, the son of Anthony and Joyce (Engels) Goebel. On September 23, 1978, he married Mary E. Wagner at St. Claudius Church in St. Cloud.
Mike farmed with his wife Mary in the town of Eden for many years. He later worked for Agriland Co-op and retired from Baumhardt Sand and Gravel where he worked as a heavy equipment operator in the Goebel pit. When Mike wasn't working, he spent his time with his beloved grandkids or smiling and laughing with his family and friends at town picnics or other social gatherings. The only time you would find Mike without Mary by his side was when he was on his motorcycle, when she was sitting behind him.
Mike is survived by his wife Mary of 41 years, daughters Katie (Joe) Schultz and Emily (Kory) Bestul, grandchildren Lexi and Paige Schultz and Winston and Franklin Bestul and another due in May, siblings Daniel (Lulu) Goebel, Anthony (Sue) Goebel, Jane Halfmann (special friend Darrel Nickel) and Julie (JR) Ramthun, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Ann and Lawrence Eberle, Mark and Carol Wagner, Earl and Kathi Wagner, James and Gail Wagner, Warren and Theresa Wagner, Joseph and Laura Wagner, Nicholas Wagner and Jane Wagner, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents Anthony and Joyce and in-laws Wilbert and Elizabeth Wagner.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the ALS Association or Agnesian Hospice.
The family extends a special thank you to the ALS Team at Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Fabricius and the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice especially Larry, Joey and Denise.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020