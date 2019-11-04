|
|
Michael H. McGeary
Sheboygan - Michael H. McGeary, age 65, of Sheboygan, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Michael was born April 3, 1954 in Escanaba, MI, the son of Ralph and Darlene (nee Gartland) McGeary. He attended school in Gladstone, graduating in 1972. He went on to work as an Elevator Operator in the Brass Division at Kohler Company until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of the UAW and the Quarter Century Club.
On September 24, 1996, Michael married the love of his life, Laurel Jensen Klein in Las Vegas, NV. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Michael loved going to the cottage on Crooked Lake with Laurel. He enjoyed doing puzzles, hunting with his close friends, and trips to the casino.
Michael is survived by his children: Chris (Becky) McGeary of Cleveland, WI, Scott (Mandy) McGeary and Stacey (Phil) Cheney, both of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his mother Darlene McGeary, step-children: James Klein, Ronda (Matt) McMullen and Tanya Zabel; 13 grandchildren: Tyler, Keegen and Callan McGeary, Shane Feustel, Gabrelle, Owen and Eva McMullen, Jareb, Sommer and Arianna Zabel, Wesley, MarLee Burger and Sage Klein; siblings: Patrick (Emily) McGeary of Rapid River, MI, Tina (Eric) Brown of Ports Mouth OH and Colleen (Jeff) Anderson of Bowling Brook, IL; other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Laurel and his father Ralph.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan. Rev. Gregory Whelton will officiate.The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:30 - 4:30 PM. He will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Michael's name.
Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019