Michael J. Born
1956 - 2020
Michael J. Born

Scottsdale - Michael "Mike" J. Born, age 63, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away with family at his side on Sunday, August 30th, 2020

Mike was born in Plymouth, WI on November 16th, 1956, the youngest son of the late Norman and Dorothy (Van Klaveren) Born. He attended Plymouth High School and graduated in 1974, residing in Plymouth until 2017.

Mike was hard working. He drove trucks for years, at times over the road, until he found local work with Dad's Excavating of Elkhart Lake. Eventually he transitioned to Sheboygan Chevrolet where he found a second family. Mike loved riding his motorcycle, watching Packers football, and having political debates with his brother, Fritz.

Mike loved to golf with his son, Michael. Sometimes, they would wait for the sun to rise in order to get a quick round in before work/school. Although rarely beating Michael, he was quick to mention that he had a hole in one and his son did not.

In 2017, Mike left Wisconsin for health reasons, finding a new place to call home in Scottsdale, Arizona with his son and daughter-in-law. He was the recipient of a double lung transplant in 2018. Mike loved to spend the days watching TV and hanging out with pets, Duncan and Rosie.

Michael is survived by his son: Michael (Andrea) Born of Scottsdale, AZ; his step-daughter: Amanda (Larry) Holtz of Sheboygan Falls; his sisters: Vicki (Norman) Weigel of Town of Plymouth, Sandra (Jose) Castillo of Sheboygan Falls; his brother: Frederick (Denise) Born of Glenbeulah; his aunts: Florence Born of Sheboygan and Phyllis Conrad of Adell; many nieces and nephews; and his grand-dogs. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his aunts and uncles: Milton and Valeta Born, Rueben Born, Merlin Conrad and Dale Born; and one great grandnephew: Brendan Koenig.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Inurnment will take place at Greenbush Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
