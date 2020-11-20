Michael J. Burkart
Sheboygan - Michael J. Burkart, age 75, of Sheboygan passed away Saturday November 14, 2020. Michael was born June 20, 1945 in Sheboygan to the late Joseph and Mathilda (Taukevich) Burkart.
As a young man Mike was very sociable, always shaking hands with new acquaintances. He was a sports fan. Mike liked watching baseball and of course he also enjoyed watching Packer games. His most favorite pastimes of all was collecting and paging through calendars as well as taking photographs of family and friends. Mike held a job at the Sheboygan Area Rehabilitation Center during his middle years while he lived in his group home in Sheboygan. He later moved to Plymouth Homes for Independent Living (HIL) and attended Paragon Community Day Services. He enjoyed their field trips and activities. The staff there were very caring. They always saw to it that he was able to do the garage sale circuit in Plymouth during summer. He so enjoyed finding Christmas decorations and adding to his angel collection to display in his room. Christmas was his favorite holiday.
Family meant everything to Mike. He lived for family gatherings and family reunions. Attending those were his happiest times. He attended each one with his camera in hand taking photos. At the family reunions he would find a lawn chair and watch our baseball game, In-laws vs Out-laws. He would walk around and talk to everyone asking if they had any pictures to share with him or a spare calendar. Some family members would bring him photos and a calendar because they knew how much he liked them and then they would get to see how happy it made him. We'll miss our big brother.
Michael is survived by his brothers and sisters: Joseph "Joe" (Maryruth) Burkart of Howards Grove, Geralyn (Milton) Rosio of Milwaukee, Dennis (Mary) Burkart of Sheboygan, Victoria (Ronald) Imig of Sheboygan Falls, nephews: Kent Imig, Thomas Burkart, John Burkart, Nicholas Burkart, nieces: Jennifer Burkart, Kelly Brinkman, Susan Drake, four grand nephews: Alex Romanini, Jarrad Burkart, Charlie Burkart, David Drake, three grand nieces: Samantha Burkart, Heide Burkart and Oriana Brinkman. Mike is also survived by four aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a grand nephew Jason Burkart.
A private family funeral service will be conducted for Mike.
Memorials may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Mike's name.
The Burkart family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the 2nd floor staff at Sunny Ridge, especially Bobbi and Rhonda and to the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.