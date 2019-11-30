|
Michael J. Eggen
Sheboygan - Michael J. Eggen, age 61, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Grand Rapids, MI on May 10, 1958, the son of the late John and Delores Dee Siegel Eggen.
Michael attended local schools in Marquette, MI and graduated from Marquette High School in 1976. On July 25, 1998 he was united in marriage to Cheryl Wilson Rittenhouse in Sheboygan. Michael was an extruder operator at VPI Corporation for ten years and then he was employed at MilliporieSigma in Sheboygan Falls as a packaging technician for seventeen years. Michael and his wife Cheryl also ran the GGI Sports Bar & Grill in Sheboygan for the past five years.
He was an avid sports fan and loved football and the Green Bay Packers. Michael was very competitive and athletic, he enjoyed a game of golf, baseball, tossing the football around and in his younger years he was recruited by the minor league baseball team for the Seattle Mariners. He loved taking his grandchildren camping, shooting pool and traveling to Las Vegas with his wife Cheryl and their longtime friend Janet Krueger. Michael had the greatest sense of humor; he was witty and the life of the party.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl, of Sheboygan; two step-children, Terri (Scott) Wacha, of Sheboygan and Jeffrey Rittenhouse (Heather Kiehl), of Howards Grove; four grandchildren, Kristen Franzen, Anthony Jakum, both of Oostburg, Erika (Dale) Hodgson, Tyler Rittenhouse and a step-grandchild, Allie Wendricks, all of Howards Grove; two great-grandchildren, Ryker and Rylee Kohl; a sister, Denise (Bob) Schwiring, of Florida; two brothers-in-law, Steve (Sue) Wilson and Mike (Shirley) Wilson, both of Sheboygan; six nephews, Lucas, Travis, Nicholas, Curtis, Marcus and Thomas Wilson; his two dogs, Sophie and Bella, that meant the world to him. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Daniel Wilson.
Michael's smile will forever shine.
A funeral service for Michael will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. Sheboygan. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. There will also be a ceremony in Negaunee, MI in the spring where he will rest with his parents. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund had been established in his name. A thank you is extended to the New Hope Clinic in Mexico for the treatment he received. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019