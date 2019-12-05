|
Michael J. Tevsh
Sheboygan Falls - Michael J. Tevsh, age 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove where he had been a resident for the past 8 months. He was born in Sheboygan on September 17, 1937 the son of the late Joseph and Mary Škofca Tevsh, immigrants from Slovenia.
He attended Ss. Cyril & Methodius schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1956. Michael was a veteran and served his country in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Japan. On October 10, 1970 he was united in marriage to LeAnn Williams at St. Sebastian Church in San Rafael, California. He was employed at Citizens Bank, National Sharedata and retired after a long career as a sales executive from Lakeshore Display in 2010. Following his retirement, he worked for the Town of Wilson Recycling Center and at Unity Church of Sheboygan as a custodian.
Michael was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church where he served as an usher and volunteered at many fundraising bingos and annual Slovenian picnics. He was also a past member of The American Slovenian Catholic Union/KSKJ serving as Secretary/Treasurer. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, watching movies and taking trips to Door County with his family. His favorite "hobby" may have been napping. He was proud of his Slovenian heritage and was blessed to take a family trip to Slovenia in 2006 and meet many of his relatives there.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, LeAnn, of Sheboygan Falls; three children, Melissa (Charles) Lacasse, of Onalaska, Matthew Tevsh, of Green Bay, Allison (Steve) Zittel, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; two grandchildren, Henry and Elliot Lacasse; six sisters, Mary (Stuart) Bawden and Sylvia Haneman, both of Sheboygan, Jennie Starrett, Steffie Post and Rose LeBlanc, all of California, and Elizabeth Schweikert, of Arizona. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Laddy Tevsh, Joe Tevsh and Edward Tevsh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 822 New Jersey Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Michael's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the wonderful caring staff at Harvest Home and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care. Michael was a wonderful husband, loving father, generous spirit and dear friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 15, 2019