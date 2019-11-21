|
Michael J. Volk
Sheboygan - Michael J. Volk, 68, of Sheboygan, died on November 21, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Michael was born to the late John Volk Sr. and Norma Pfister on June 24, 1951. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1970. He was united in marriage to Mary Huberty in June of 1973. In 1971 he moved to Chicago to work at the Walgreens Warehouse and in 1976 moved back to Sheboygan to work at the Kohler Company. Michael became a member of the Quarter Century Club and finally retired after 39 years of service in the Distribution Center. Michael was a sports enthusiast. He was a huge Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan and you could always find him grilling out with a beer in his hand. He coached CYO Basketball as well his daughters' sports while they were growing up. Later, he enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports as well. Michael was an outgoing person and was friendly to all he met. He had a love of music - you could often find him singing along to his favorite songs. He also loved being on the road. He worked for a limo service company for a time and after retirement from Kohler, spent much time in an RV with the love of his life, Cindy Guagliardi, and their dog Maddie.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Amy (John) Houwers and Tess (Jesse) Tilley; grandchildren, Ella and Emilia Houwers, Grace, Audrey and Eli Tilley; sister Kathy (Rick) Hartig; brother, John Volk Jr.; stepfather Melvin Pfister; Cindy's son, Dan (Dede) Szerbowski as well as several nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Bee, brother Rob and Cindy Guagliardi.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Michael on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Memorials can be directed to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or to the Sheboygan Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
The family would like to thank Michael's friends Eve and Tom Blanchard, Mary Jane Kempf, the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center staff.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019