Michael Lorenz
Sheboygan Falls - Michael John Lorenz, 58, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Aurora Grafton Medical Center.
Michael was born on November 12, 1960, in Sheboygan, to John and Cecilia (VanDeKreeke) Lorenz. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
Michael is survived by his mother, Cecilia Lorenz of Sheboygan Falls; two brothers, Steven (Kristine) Lorenz of Sheboygan Falls, and William Lorenz of Sheboygan Falls; two nephews, Adam Lorenz, Joseph Lorenz; and a niece, Theresa Lorenz.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, John Adam Lorenz; and a brother, Mark Lorenz.
Friends and family may greet the family on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. An inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Lorenz family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 26, 2019