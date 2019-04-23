|
Michael "Spanky" Meyer
Sheboygan - Mike (Spanky) Meyer, 54 died Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Mike was born October 26th, 1964 to Richard and Mary (Kristzonas) Meyer in Sheboygan. He attended Pigeon River School, Urban Middle School, and North High School. He received his "Millwright" Degree from Lakeshore Technical College and worked in set-up and maintenance at Lear Corporation, Stainless Steel Solutions and Invento Can in Sheboygan.
Mike was a lifelong cycle enthusiast and which began with his love of dirt bikes and transformed into a passion for riding his Harley. Mike had a keen and sharp sense of humor and could make a joke out of any subject. His creativity and tenacity in his work made him renowned in his field and drew much respect from his peers. Mike was also a loving father and will be missed dearly.
Mike married Terrie George at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Sheboygan in 1990. Mike is survived by his former wife Terrie, his daughter Kelsie (Ryan) and step-son Eric Cobian of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his parents, his sister Catherine (Brian) Tease, Manitowoc, her sons Jason and Tyler Pape, brother Brian (Sara) Meyer, Sheboygan, their sons Matthew (Sarah), Jonathan, and Thomas Meyer, brother Timothy Meyer, Sheboygan, and twin sisters Kelly (Christopher) Genellie, Sussex, and Kristin (Jason) Johnston, Waukesha. He is further survived by many loving relatives and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral Home (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove), from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A gathering of family and friends to follow.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 23, 2019