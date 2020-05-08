|
|
Michael Orth
Murrells Inlet, SC - Michael Orth, 71, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on August 1, 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mike was a faithful man with a heart of gold. He was a skilled truck driver for many years with Benton Concrete until his well-deserved retirement. In his free time, Mike loved the thrill and exhilaration of the racetrack. He was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City. Above all else, Mike loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Mike's memory are his beloved wife, Ms. Julie E. Baumgartner of Murrells Inlet, SC; his father, Michael D. Orth of Port Washington, WI; his two sons, David (Jody) Orth of Waldo WI & Thomas Orth of Menomonee Falls, WI; three daughters, Michelle (Michael) Rusch of Random Lake, WI, Megan (Glenn) Grisolono of Kewaskum ,WI & Rachel Orth of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Mark (Sharon) Orth of Oconto, WI; sisters, Mary Jo (Kenny) Burmesch of Port Washington, WI & Monica (Keith) Fisher of Cascade, WI; his adoring grandchildren, John, Katie, Sam, Matthew, Ella, Brooklyn, & Kingston; step-sons, John Baumgartner & Jay (Sara) Baumgartner; step-daughters Jill (Ted) O'Leske & Jodi (Mark) Glennon; twelve step-grandchildren, Brianna, Zach, Sophie, Tyler, Alyssa, Lily, Carter, Jake, Kate, Olivia, Ava, & Archer; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Bernardine (Karrels) Orth.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 6:00PM.
A second celebration of Mike's life will be held in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. Those details will be announced when finalized.
To view these details online or offer words of comfort through the online guestbook
