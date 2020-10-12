Michael Prinsen
Sheboygan - Michael Todd Prinsen, 55, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home.
Mike was born on January 30, 1965, in Sheboygan, to Murray and JoAnn (Huenink) Prinsen. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School in 1983.
Mike was employed with the Village of Oostburg Public Works for over 20 years. He was a volunteer for the Oostburg Fire Department, where he served as a Captain for over 20 years. Mike enjoyed woodworking in his garage. He was a religious man and a helpful friend, always lending a hand to others.
Mike is survived by his son, Derrik Prinsen of Harmony, FL; daughter, Kami (Chad) Prinsen of Sheboygan; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Silas Yurk; parents, Murray and JoAnn Prinsen of Oostburg, WI; two brothers, Jeff (Sally) Prinsen, John Prinsen; longtime friends, Todd Luedtke, Kim Simmelink; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services were held.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
