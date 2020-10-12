1/1
Michael Prinsen
Michael Prinsen

Sheboygan - Michael Todd Prinsen, 55, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home.

Mike was born on January 30, 1965, in Sheboygan, to Murray and JoAnn (Huenink) Prinsen. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School in 1983.

Mike was employed with the Village of Oostburg Public Works for over 20 years. He was a volunteer for the Oostburg Fire Department, where he served as a Captain for over 20 years. Mike enjoyed woodworking in his garage. He was a religious man and a helpful friend, always lending a hand to others.

Mike is survived by his son, Derrik Prinsen of Harmony, FL; daughter, Kami (Chad) Prinsen of Sheboygan; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Silas Yurk; parents, Murray and JoAnn Prinsen of Oostburg, WI; two brothers, Jeff (Sally) Prinsen, John Prinsen; longtime friends, Todd Luedtke, Kim Simmelink; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held.

A memorial fund is being established in his name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Prinsen family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
