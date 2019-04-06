Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Atkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Atkin


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael R. Atkin Obituary
Michael R. Atkin

Oostburg - Michael Robert Atkin, 63, of Oostburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Michael was born on December 29, 1955, in Sheboygan, to Robert and Genevieve (Schueffner) Atkin. He was a 1974 graduate of Sheboygan North High School.

On February 21, 1987, Michael married Ruth Worth Benson in Sheboygan Falls. Michael worked as a head mechanic at Buteyn for many years until his retirement in 2012.

He enjoyed fishing, constructing model railroads, keeping his yard in order. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Michael is survived by his father, Robert Atkin; wife, Ruth Atkin of Oostburg; son, Nicholas (Jennifer) Atkin of Sheboygan Falls; seven grandchildren, Pierce, Rhys, Paul, Sam, Leesha, Michael, Garret; sister, Cheryl Hicks; brother, James (Dave Pinault) Buteyn; step-children, David (Yvonne) Benson, Deborah (Julio) Vescovi, and Ronald (Eve) Benson; and three nieces and their families.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Atkin; and a brother-in-law, Donald Hicks.

A private memorial service will be held at the Wenig Funeral Home.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now