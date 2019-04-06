|
Michael R. Atkin
Oostburg - Michael Robert Atkin, 63, of Oostburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Michael was born on December 29, 1955, in Sheboygan, to Robert and Genevieve (Schueffner) Atkin. He was a 1974 graduate of Sheboygan North High School.
On February 21, 1987, Michael married Ruth Worth Benson in Sheboygan Falls. Michael worked as a head mechanic at Buteyn for many years until his retirement in 2012.
He enjoyed fishing, constructing model railroads, keeping his yard in order. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Michael is survived by his father, Robert Atkin; wife, Ruth Atkin of Oostburg; son, Nicholas (Jennifer) Atkin of Sheboygan Falls; seven grandchildren, Pierce, Rhys, Paul, Sam, Leesha, Michael, Garret; sister, Cheryl Hicks; brother, James (Dave Pinault) Buteyn; step-children, David (Yvonne) Benson, Deborah (Julio) Vescovi, and Ronald (Eve) Benson; and three nieces and their families.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Atkin; and a brother-in-law, Donald Hicks.
A private memorial service will be held at the Wenig Funeral Home.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 6, 2019