Michael R. Leffel
Kohler - Michael R. Leffel, age 33, of Kohler passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020, due to heart complications due to type 1 diabetes. He was born in Sheboygan on August 10, 1987, to Robert and Teresa (Freye) Leffel.
He attended Kohler public schools and graduated from Kohler High School in 2006. He then attended University of Colorado Boulder and finished at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in 2011 focusing in business finance. Michael worked as a sales manager at International Auto in Sheboygan.
Michael was a sports enthusiast and excelled at golf, being a member of Pine Hills, snowboarding, wakeboarding and especially enjoyed doing those things with his family and friends. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan and would attend many games. Michael was "the life of the party" and was such a wonderful friend, brother, and son. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his parents, Robert and Teresa Leffel of Kohler, WI; a sister Christine Leffel of Milwaukee, WI; uncles and aunts, Philip (Diana) Freye of Madison, WI, David (Debra) Freye of Signal Mountain, TN, Jeffrey Freye of Sheboygan, WI and David Doherty of Louisville, KY; cousins, Lindsay (Paul) Vanderbloemen and their daughter Addison of Madison, WI, Dominic Freye and his daughter Anastasia of Wausau, WI, Christopher Freye of Los Alamos, NM and Jacquelyn Freye of Gaithersburg, MD; along with many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Ruth Leffel and Robert and Marilyn Freye; aunts, Cynthia Leffel Doherty and Jill Freye and a cousin Damian Freye.
Due to COVID-19 private family services for Michael will be held at a later date. Michael will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery in Kohler. The family asks that you raise a glass at your favorite tavern in loving memory of Michael.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name is appreciated towards research to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation-Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the care and comfort shown from the many friends and family who have supported them during this very difficult time.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com